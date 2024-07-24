NTPC Hits Record High After Large Deal, Budget Proposal To Set Up JV With BHEL

Shares of NTPC Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday following a large trade and the proposal to set up a joint venture with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. in the Budget 2024.

At least 10.2 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE at Rs 389.25. This is 0.01% of the total share capital, according to Cogencis.

The joint venture is to set up 800 MW of supercritical thermal power plants, for which the government will provide the required support. The full-scale power plant will use advanced ultra-supercritical technology, which helps in producing electricity in the most efficient way with minimal pollution to the environment, Sitharaman said.