NTPC Green IPO, Maharashtra Elections, G20 And More — The Week Ahead

The upcoming week will see several crucial events that could shape both India’s political landscape and global developments. In the domestic markets, focus will be on the upcoming NTPC Green IPO. While, the Maharashtra assembly elections, slated to take place on Nov. 20, will be another crucial event to watch out for.

Internationally, global leaders will converge for the G20 summit in Brazil, while climate action will take center stage at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the Jharkhand election will add further political intrigue within India.