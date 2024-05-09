NSE's Equity Derivatives Turnover Doubles As Proprietary Traders Lead

Total value of contracts traded in equity derivatives more than doubled in FY24 for the National Stock Exchange. Proprietary traders commanded a majority share in participation across most segments by a sizeable margin.

The exchange has now maintained its position as the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume for the fifth consecutive year.

Proprietary traders, or prop traders in short, are professional traders who trade across asset classes and financial instruments like stocks, currencies, and commodities, using the firm's capital with the objective of generating profit which are then split with the firm.

In the equity derivatives segment, prop traders by far made up for the largest share in turnover, rising to the highest level in the last 22 years at 59.7% during FY24. It was the only category of investors, which showed a growth in market share in this segment, according to an NSE report.