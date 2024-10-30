NSE Surpasses 20 Crore Client Accounts, Up From 16.9 Crore In Just Eight Months
The National Stock Exchange of India has surpassed 20 crore (200 million) total client accounts in October. This marks an increase from 16.9 crore accounts just eight months prior.
Among the states, Maharashtra leads with the highest number of accounts, totaling 3.6 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2.2 crore and Gujarat with 1.8 crore. Rajasthan and West Bengal each contribute approximately 1.2 crore accounts. Collectively, these five states account for nearly 50% of the total client accounts, while the top ten states represent around three-fourth of the overall figure.
In addition, the unique registered investor base has reached 10.5 crore, having surpassed the 10 crore (100 million) mark on August 8, 2024.
"The widespread adoption of mobile trading applications and increasing investor awareness, supported by the government's digital initiatives, has effectively democratized market access, particularly benefiting investors from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities." said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE
Established in 1994, NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic trading and has consistently ranked as the largest stock exchange in the country by total and average daily turnover for equity shares since 1995, according to SEBI data, NSE said in its press release.
NSE operates a fully integrated business model that includes exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement, market data feeds, and financial education offerings. It also ensures compliance with SEBI regulations among trading and clearing members as well as listed companies.
Earlier in August, India's benchmark index — NSE Nifty 50 — climbed to a fresh record and surpassed the key psychological barrier of the 25,000 mark.
The benchmark took 23 sessions to reach the 24,000 mark from 23,000, while it surpassed the 23,000 level in 89 trading sessions.
The Nifty index has risen in double digits in both last 12 months and on a year-to-date basis.