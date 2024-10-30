NSE Surpasses 20 Crore Client Accounts, Up From 16.9 Crore In Just Eight Months

The National Stock Exchange of India has surpassed 20 crore (200 million) total client accounts in October. This marks an increase from 16.9 crore accounts just eight months prior.

Among the states, Maharashtra leads with the highest number of accounts, totaling 3.6 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2.2 crore and Gujarat with 1.8 crore. Rajasthan and West Bengal each contribute approximately 1.2 crore accounts. Collectively, these five states account for nearly 50% of the total client accounts, while the top ten states represent around three-fourth of the overall figure.

In addition, the unique registered investor base has reached 10.5 crore, having surpassed the 10 crore (100 million) mark on August 8, 2024.

"The widespread adoption of mobile trading applications and increasing investor awareness, supported by the government's digital initiatives, has effectively democratized market access, particularly benefiting investors from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities." said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE