NSE Revises Market Lots For Key Index Derivatives From Oct 28 — Check New Nifty 50, Bank Nifty Lot Size

The National Stock Exchange of India has announced a revision in the market lot size of derivative contracts on select indices in line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's guidelines on periodic lot size review, effective Oct. 28, as per a circular.

According to the circular, the lot size for the Nifty 50 will be reduced from 75 to 65, while Bank Nifty will move from 35 to 30. The Nifty Financial Services lot will be cut from 65 to 60, and the Nifty Mid Select from 140 to 120. The market lot for Nifty Next 50 remains unchanged at 25.

For computation of revised contract values, NSE has considered the average closing price of the respective indices during Sept. 2025.

The new lot sizes will apply to weekly and monthly contracts starting Jan. 2026 expiry. For existing quarterly and half-yearly contracts, the changes will take effect from Dec. 30, 2025.

NSE also clarified that the day spread order book will not be available for certain contract combinations, including Nov. 2025–Jan. 2026, Dec. 2025–Jan. 2026, and Dec. 2025–Feb. 2026.

Members have been advised to inform clients holding positions in quarterly and half-yearly contracts of the revised lot sizes, and to update their trading applications with the latest contract files available on the exchange’s extranet server.

In other news, the IPO-bound bourse also saw its unique registered investor base cross the 12-crore mark on Sept. 23, 2025.

The total number of investor accounts registered with NSE stands at 23.5 crore, having crossed the 23-crore mark in July 2025. "The structural expansion of the investor base has accelerated meaningfully over time", the release said.

The registered investor base hit the one-crore mark 14 years after NSE started operations, the next one crore additions took about seven years, the subsequent one crore addition took about three-and-half years, and the next one a little over a year. It took over 25 years for the registered investor base to hit the four-crore mark in March 2021, with the subsequent one crore investors being added in about six-seven months.