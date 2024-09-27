SEBI's Uniform Fee Rule: BSE, NSE Revise Market Fees As Per Directives

The National Stock Exchange Ltd. and BSE Ltd. on Friday revised their transaction fees for cash and futures and options trades, as per directive issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The changes are effective Oct. 1.

The cash market transaction fee will be Rs 2.97 per lakh of traded value. The equity futures transaction fee will be Rs 1.73 per lakh traded value and options transaction fee to Rs 35.03 per lakh premium value, NSE said.

In the currency derivatives segment, futures will carry a fee of Rs. 0.35 per lakh of traded value and options and interest rate options at Rs 31.1 per lakh of premium value.

The BSE revised transaction charges for future contracts in the currency derivatives segment and Sensex and Bankex options contracts in the equity derivatives segment.

Currency futures, including cross-currency futures, will be charged at Rs 45 per crore of turnover value. The fee for options including cross-currency options will remain at Rs 100 per crore of premium turnover value.

The revision in transaction fees comes over two months after the SEBI mandated a uniform flat fee structure for all members of market infrastructure institutions.

(This is a developing story.)