NSE Remains World's Largest Derivatives Exchange For Fifth Straight Year

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. has emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2023—retaining the position for the fifth consecutive year—in terms of the number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association.

Additionally, the exchange is ranked third in the world in the equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, according to the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges.

In Numbers

The number of unique registered investors on the exchange surpassed 8.5 crore at the end of the calendar year 2023, the bourse said in a statement.

In 2023, the bourse also witnessed record-high turnover on a single day in the equity segment of Rs 1,67,942.47 crore on Nov. 30, 2023, and of Rs 3,81,623 crore on Dec. 2, 2023, in the equity derivatives segment.

The equity derivatives-to-cash market turnover ratio marginally declined this year from 2.86 in calendar year 2022 to 2.64 in the said period.

This happened in a year, which also witnessed the Nifty 50 surpassing the 20,000-index levels for the first time. The equity segment also completed its transition for settlement of all securities on a T+1 basis.

In the commodity derivatives segment, the exchange launched 21 new commodity derivatives contracts, including commodity options on futures contracts on underlying assets such as WTI crude oil, natural gas, gold, silver, and base metals.

It also commenced its full-scale operations of the NSE IX-SGX GIFT Connect on July 3, 2023, at the GIFT IFSC. The GIFT Nifty contracts are available for trading for almost 21 hours, which overlaps Asia, Europe, and the U.S. trading hours.

The exchange has sought approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. trading sessions in the equity derivatives segment, for which the market regulator is seeking feedback from consultants before allowing the extension of trading hours.