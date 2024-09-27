NSE Rejig: Trent, BEL And Others Could Bring In $1.2 Billion Inflows Into Nifty50

The Nifty50 may attract inflows worth over $1 billion, and the banking stocks may bring around $146 million due to the NSE rejig that will take place on Friday, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Trent Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., and Canara Bank Ltd. will be among the companies that will see inclusions in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index which will usher in about $1.2 billion.

The semi-annual rejig, scheduled to take place after the market closes, is expected to be "action-packed," according to Nuvama.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra among others will see potential exclusions from the index, the brokerage said. These exclusions could trigger an outflow of $1.14 billion, Nuvama said.