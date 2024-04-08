This Could Be Nifty's Next Record Level

The benchmark Nifty 50 may head to the 22,800-mark this week after surging to a record high on Monday, while the Bank Nifty may struggle if a breakout from its all-time high does not happen, according to Hemen Kapadia, senior-vice president of institutional equity at KR Choksey Stocks & Securities Pvt.

"If the Bank Nifty does not break the all-time high level of 48,636 this week, it may consolidate. The 50,000 level may come next month," he said.

The Nifty Pharma will see a breakout of over 1,000 points if it manages to go past the 19,400-level, Kapadia said.

The benchmark indices kicked off the week by surging to a fresh record closing level on Monday, led by gains in automobile stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 147.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,660.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 494.28 points, or 0.67%, to close at 74,742.5.

Intraday, the Nifty hit an all-time high of 22,697.30, and Sensex touched a new life-high of 74,869.30.