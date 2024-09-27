NSE To Conduct Mock Trading Session On Saturday

Country's leading bourse National Stock Exchange will conduct mock trading sessions on Saturday from its Disaster Recovery site. The NSE will also be conducting live trading sessions from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 from the disaster recovery site, according to a circular released on Friday.

This will be the third special live trading session by the NSE this year. The first special session went live on March 2 without any discrepancies and the session ended on a record closing level. The second session was held on May 18 when the indices experienced a dull trading session.

The special session will test the preparedness of the exchanges in case of any unexpected event during a normal trading session.

In case of any emergency, like a security breach, market operations can be temporarily relocated to a disaster recovery site to ensure continuity of normal operations.