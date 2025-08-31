NSE Issues New Quantity Freeze Limits For Index Derivatives, Bank Nifty Cap Raised To 900

The National Stock Exchange has issued new quantity freeze limits for index derivatives. It raised the limit for the NSE Nifty Bank derivatives to 900 from earlier 600. The changes come into effect from September 1.

The limit for the NSE Nifty 50 is unchanged at 1,800. Limits for the NSE Nifty Finance, and Nifty Next 50 are also unchanged at 1,800, and 600, the stock exchange said in a circular.

Trading members will have to update their trading system with the new contract files.

Earlier this week, the NSE announced that it will bring pre-open trading in equity futures from Dec 8. The move is in line with the Securities Exchange Board of India's direction that pre-open session be extended to derivatives.