Ab Approval Door Nahi: NSE IPO Clears Another Hurdle With SEBI Settlement

National Stock Exchange's dream of an initial public offering approval are closer to reality with the markets regulator allowing it to settle the case of Trading Access Point.

In 2008, the NSE had introduced Trading Access Point, a system used by trading members to manage their connections with the exchange. It introduced alternatives like 'Trimmed TAP' in 2013 and 'Direct Connect' in 2016. TAP continued to be used until 2019 for equity trading and until 2020 for securities lending.

However, it was alleged that the exchange had failed to put in the appropriate remedial measures to prevent bypass of the TAP system.

After an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, a show cause notice was issued to 11 entities, including NSE employees and management, for alleged violation of regulations.

These included failing to prevent misuse of TAP, delays in addressing complaints about its deficiencies, and delaying the system’s discontinuation. Some violations related to cybersecurity measures, such as not appointing a chief information security officer on time and failing to implement encryption.

To resolve the case, the involved parties applied for a settlement with SEBI without admitting or denying the charges. After discussions, a settlement of Rs 643 crore, along with non-monetary terms, was agreed upon.