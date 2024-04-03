ADVERTISEMENT
NSE Introduces Four New Indices
The new indices will be open to trading from April 8.
The National Stock Exchange introduced four new indices that will open for trade on April 8.The new indices include Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing, Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare. The multicap indices will follow a structure of 50:30:20, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.(This is a developing story.)
(This is a developing story.)
