NSE Introduces Four New Indices

The new indices will be open to trading from April 8.

03 Apr 2024, 07:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE (Source: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE (Source: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit)

The National Stock Exchange introduced four new indices that will open for trade on April 8.

The new indices include Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing, Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare. The multicap indices will follow a structure of 50:30:20, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

(This is a developing story.)

