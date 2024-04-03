NSE Introduces Four New Indices

The National Stock Exchange introduced four new indices that will open for trade on April 8.

The new indices include Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing, Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare. The multicap indices will follow a structure of 50:30:20, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

(This is a developing story.)