NSE Holidays 2026: Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In India

Stock Market Holidays 2026: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has released its holiday calendar for 2026. These are trading holidays, which means the stock exchange will remain closed on these days and trading activities will remain suspended.

The stock exchange has released the market holiday schedule for 2026 in advance so that traders can prepare for upcoming trading breaks, plan their transactions and manage settlements effectively.

Both the leading stock exchanges, the NSE and BSE, release their market holiday calendars separately for each calendar year.

"Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance)," the NSE website states.

While the announced holidays are based on the official calendar, they may change depending on any updates announced by the Centre or the Maharashtra government. Such changes could result in the addition of more trading holidays or suspension of any scheduled non-trading day. These changes in holidays are generally expected closer to the actual date.

Most of the trading holidays announced by the NSE for 2026 include festivals and major events observed in India. These are Holi, Good Friday, Diwali, Mahashivratri and Christmas, among others.

While Ganesh Chaturthi is not observed as a national holiday in India, it is a prominent festival and a public holiday in Maharashtra. As a result, the NSE and BSE remain closed on this festive day as they are based in Mumbai.