NSE Gives No-Objection Letter To Siemens For Energy Business Demerger

The National Stock Exchange has given Siemens Ltd. an observation letter with no objection for the spinoff of its energy business into Siemens Energy India Ltd.

According to the scheme of arrangement, the demerger is proposed with the aim to ensure that both the energy business and the remaining business focus on their core activities, portfolios and capital allocation.

This will enable both businesses to have independent and focussed management and adopt a clear, direct and tailored go-to-market and operational approach for the respective businesses to leverage the full potential of the Indian and export markets, it said.