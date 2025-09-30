NSE's GIFT City International Bourse To Allow Daily Expiry For Nifty Options From Oct. 13

NSE IFSC Ltd. will allow daily expiry of Nifty 50 index options contracts on the international exchange with effect from Oct. 13, 2025.

"The introduction of 0DTE (Daily Expiration) options contracts with weekly expiry having expiry day on all days of the week on the Nifty 50 Index and the same shall be available for trading at NSE IFSC Ltd with effect from October 13, 2025," a circular said on Monday.

Expiry day is the date at which a derivative contract is considered to be null and void. Such contracts are traded before their expiry by traders. Traders must settle their positions before the expiration date by exercising the contract or closing their position.

From Oct. 13, five serial weekly expiry contracts will be available for trading.

On each trading day, the applicable 0DTE options contracts will expire at 3:30 p.m. Additionally, new 0DTE options contracts, as applicable, will be made available for trading after 3.30 p.m., ensuring that five serial weekly expiry contracts remain available for trading at all times.