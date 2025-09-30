NSE's GIFT City International Bourse To Allow Daily Expiry For Nifty Options From Oct. 13
From Oct. 13, five serial weekly expiry contracts will be available for trading on the GIFT City-based NSE International Exchange.
NSE IFSC Ltd. will allow daily expiry of Nifty 50 index options contracts on the international exchange with effect from Oct. 13, 2025.
"The introduction of 0DTE (Daily Expiration) options contracts with weekly expiry having expiry day on all days of the week on the Nifty 50 Index and the same shall be available for trading at NSE IFSC Ltd with effect from October 13, 2025," a circular said on Monday.
Expiry day is the date at which a derivative contract is considered to be null and void. Such contracts are traded before their expiry by traders. Traders must settle their positions before the expiration date by exercising the contract or closing their position.
From Oct. 13, five serial weekly expiry contracts will be available for trading.
On each trading day, the applicable 0DTE options contracts will expire at 3:30 p.m. Additionally, new 0DTE options contracts, as applicable, will be made available for trading after 3.30 p.m., ensuring that five serial weekly expiry contracts remain available for trading at all times.
"In case the expiry of any 0DTE options contracts coincides with any existing contracts (weekly or monthly), no duplicate contract shall be generated. The same contract shall be treated as the 0DTE contract," the circular said.
The settlement procedure and other details will be intimated separately by NSE IFSC Clearing Corp.
The National Stock Exchange International Financial Services Centre (NSE IFSC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange Ltd. located in Gujarat's GIFT City. The area is a special economic zone designed for global financial services wherein both non-resident Indians and resident Indians can invest.
In Mumbai, the NSE allows trading in index option contracts on a monthly and weekly basis. The expiry day for futures and options contracts on the bourse is every Tuesday.