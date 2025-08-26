NSE Enters Top 10 Global Exchanges List By Brand Finance For First Time

The National Stock Exchange entered Brand Finance's Top 10 Exchanges 2025 ranking for the first time on Tuesday.

The Indian exchange has been ranked at the ninth position in the list, making it the fastest growing exchange brand. On the other hand, Nasdaq has become the world's most valuable exchange brand for the first time.

The exchange's brand value rose 39% to $526 million so far this year, marking a significant milestone. The rise comes on the back of robust forecasted revenue growth, record-breaking IPOs, rising derivatives activities and strong performance in the index-related business.

In fiscal 2023-24, NSE's revenue was up 25% year-on-year to Rs 14,780 crore, while the net profit rose 13% to Rs 8,306 crore. Additionally, last year 91 large companies raised Rs 1.6 lakh crore through IPOs, while the overall equity fundraising more than doubled to Rs 3.73 lakh crore.

Brand Finance further added that NSE is the seventh strongest exchange brand in the 2025 ranking with a Brand Strength Index score of 78.1/100 and an AA+ brand strength rating.

"NSE’s debut in the global top 10 signals more than just impressive brand value growth. It reflects a broader shift in global financial gravity," said Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance India.

Francis pointed that the standout quality is the tech-driven services that NSE offers to ensure the safe and quick transactions. "India’s deepening capital markets, supported by rising investor participation, record IPO activities, and innovation in products, are gaining global relevance," Francis added.