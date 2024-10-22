NSE Dark Fibre Case: SEBI Appeal Asks Why SAT Overlooked Key Issues

In an appeal filed by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India, the markets regulator has argued that an appellate tribunal did not consider key issues relating to the NSE dark fibre case.

In September 2023 the regulator had approached the Supreme Court challenging a ruling by the Securities Appellate Tribunal from August last year. The case was admitted in March and the latest hearing took place on October 17. No clear orders have been passed as yet, with the next hearing slotted for Wednesday.

NDTV Profit accessed a copy of the appeal filed by SEBI, which details the issues being raised.

Among the many legal questions raised, SEBI asks whether SAT erred by not recognising that NSE violated regulations by failing to ensure equal access for all trading members, regardless of how long the violation lasted.

SEBI also questions why SAT did not hold NSE accountable for not referencing its 2009 circular, which led to broker oversight.

Additionally, SEBI points out that NSE's failure to verify Sampark’s licensing allowed unfair advantages for Way2Wealth and GKN, which may have been fraudulent. The regulator asks if the SAT overlooked NSE’s neglect of Millennium's complaints while focusing on potential losses for the other two brokers.

SEBI questions whether directors of entities that gained unfair advantages should be barred from engaging with other listed companies to protect investor interests. It challenges the SAT's decision to downplay the severity of the offense by labeling it negligence despite evidence of market distortion.

Moreover, SEBI asks if the SAT recognised NSE’s negligence in allowing unauthorised connectivity while conducting arbitrary inspections.

Lastly, SEBI questions the SAT’s decision to quash disgorgement orders for trading members who gained advantages through improper practices, creating an uneven playing field.