NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 20 Due To Lok Sabha Elections

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and the BSE Ltd. have declared May 20 as a trading holiday on account of parliamentary elections in Mumbai. There will be no trading in equity, equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing segments on that day, according to a circular.

The 2024 general elections will begin from April 19 and go on till June 1. Voting in Maharashtra will be held for 48 seats in the Lok Sabha and will take place in five phases between April 19 and May 20. The state government has also declared a holiday on the day of voting.

Mumbai North, Mumbai Northwest, Mumbai Northeast, Thane, Kalyan, Dhule, and Nandurbar are some of the Lok Sabha seats for which there will be voting.

Results for the general elections will collectively be counted on June 4.

The market will also be closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.