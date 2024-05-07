NSE, BSE To Remain Open On May 18 For Special Trading Session

The national bourses will remain open for trading on Saturday, May 18, as part of its plans to conduct a special live trading session, in a bid to switch over to a disaster recovery site, according to a notification by the National Stock Exchange.

Earlier, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange scheduled this special session on March 2 and Jan. 20. This was then converted into a normal trading session as a market holiday was announced on Jan. 22, on account of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The session will test the preparedness of the exchanges in case of any unexpected event during a normal trading session.

In case of any emergency, like a security breach, market operations can be temporarily relocated to a disaster recovery site to ensure continuity of normal operations.