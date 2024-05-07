NSE, BSE To Remain Open On May 18 For Special Trading Session
The national bourses will remain open for trading on Saturday, May 18, as part of its plans to conduct a special live trading session, in a bid to switch over to a disaster recovery site, according to a notification by the National Stock Exchange.
Earlier, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange scheduled this special session on March 2 and Jan. 20. This was then converted into a normal trading session as a market holiday was announced on Jan. 22, on account of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
The session will test the preparedness of the exchanges in case of any unexpected event during a normal trading session.
In case of any emergency, like a security breach, market operations can be temporarily relocated to a disaster recovery site to ensure continuity of normal operations.
Equity Segment
Trading Session 1 From Primary Site
Block deal window open time: 8:45 a.m.
Block deal window close time: 9:00 a.m.
Pre-open open time: 9:00 a.m.
Pre-open close time: 9:08 a.m.
Normal market open time: 9:15 a.m.
Normal market close time: 10:00 a.m.
Trading session 2 Disaster Recovery Site
Pre-open open time: 11:15 a.m.
Pre-open close time: 11:23 a.m.
Normal market open time: 11:30 a.m.
Normal market close time: 12:30 p.m.
Closing session open time: 12:40 p.m.
Closing session close time: 12:50 p.m.
Trade modification end time: 13:00 p.m.
Futures And Options Segment
Trading Session 1 From Primary Site
Normal market open time: 9:15 a.m.
Normal market close time: 10:00 a.m.
Trading Session 2 Disaster Recovery Site
Normal market open time: 11:30 a.m.
Normal market close time: 12:30 p.m.
Trade modification end time: 12:40 p.m.
Changes In Price Bands For Special Session
All securities will have a maximum price band of 5%.
Securities already in the 2% or lower price band shall continue to be available in the respective bands.
Price bands of 5% will be applicable to all close-ended mutual funds.
All futures contracts shall have a daily operating range of 5%.
No flexing of securities or futures contracts shall be applicable on that day.
The price band for equity segments and futures contracts, which will be applicable at the start of the day, shall be applicable at DR.
Any changes in price bands of option contracts due to market factors up to the close time at the primary site would be carried forward to the disaster recovery site.