NSE, BSE To Hold Special Session On March 2 For Disaster Recovery Site Switchover

After the initial plans for a special session were put on hold, the national bourses will conduct two special live trading sessions on March 2, in a bid to switch over to a disaster recovery site.

The decision aligns with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's framework for a business continuity plan and disaster recovery site for stock exchanges, to strengthen the existing cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework.

Earlier, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange scheduled this special session on Jan. 20. This was then converted into a normal trading session as a market holiday was announced on Jan. 22 on account of consecration of the Ram Mandir.