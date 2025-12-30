NSE, BSE Holidays In January 2026: Stock Markets To Remain Closed On These Days

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced its holiday calendar for 2026, listing 15 official non-trading days. These holidays fall on weekdays. Trading activities will remain suspended on these holidays on account of national observances and various festivals.

In total, there are 19 trading holidays in 2026 due to festivals and events, including four that fall on Saturdays and Sundays and do not affect trading. This is because trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week except Saturdays and Sundays. So, if any trading holiday falls on a weekend, it does not lead to an additional closure.

While the announced NSE holidays for 2026 are based on the official calendar, they may change based on any modification in public holidays by the Centre or the Maharashtra government. Such changes could add more trading holidays or alter scheduled non-trading days.

Since Maharashtra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi as a prominent festival with much pomp and show, this day is designated as a holiday for the two major stock exchanges, the NSE and BSE, which are based in Mumbai. Overall, no stock market holidays are scheduled on weekdays in February, July and August next year. During these months, the stock exchanges will remain closed only on Saturdays and Sundays, as per the official schedule.

The highest number of holidays for stock exchanges is scheduled in March for Holi, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. The remaining months have either two or a single weekday holiday, as per the NSE calendar.