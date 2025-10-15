NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Stock Market To Remain Shut For Dhanteras And Diwali — Check Muhurat Trading Details

With the festival season set to begin, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will observe consecutive public holidays and all trading activity will come to a halt too.

This year, Diwali celebrations are set to commence on Saturday, Oct. 18, with Dhanteras, which is dedicated to welcoming goddess Lakshmi. As Dhanteras falls on a Saturday, the closure of the stock exchanges coincides with their routine weekend holidays.

Trading will commence on Monday, Oct. 20.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the market will be closed for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, as per tradition, the NSE and BSE will conduct a special one-hour trading session for traders and investors called 'Muhurat Trading'.

According to the holiday schedule, the stock exchanges will remain closed on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in observance of Balipratipada.