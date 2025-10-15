NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Stock Market To Remain Shut For Dhanteras And Diwali — Check Muhurat Trading Details
Each year during Diwali, stock markets host an hour-long trading session, known as Muhurat Trading, to celebrate the onset of the Hindu New Year.
With the festival season set to begin, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will observe consecutive public holidays and all trading activity will come to a halt too.
This year, Diwali celebrations are set to commence on Saturday, Oct. 18, with Dhanteras, which is dedicated to welcoming goddess Lakshmi. As Dhanteras falls on a Saturday, the closure of the stock exchanges coincides with their routine weekend holidays.
Trading will commence on Monday, Oct. 20.
On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the market will be closed for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, as per tradition, the NSE and BSE will conduct a special one-hour trading session for traders and investors called 'Muhurat Trading'.
According to the holiday schedule, the stock exchanges will remain closed on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in observance of Balipratipada.
Muhurat Trading Session 2025: Date And Time
The Muhurat trading session is set to take place from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., as detailed in circulars issued by the respective stock exchanges. Before this, the pre-opening session will run from 1:30 p.m. till 1:45 p.m.
In 2024, the Muhurat trading session took place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The new trading session marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082, the Hindu New Year starting on Diwali. It is a longstanding belief that participating in the 'Muhurat' session brings prosperity and financial success to investors.
Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) Holidays
The Multi-Commodity Exchange will observe holidays on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 to mark Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada. While the exchange will reopen for the evening session on Oct. 22, it plans to hold Muhurat trading on Oct. 21, with the session timings still to be announced.
Stock Market Holidays In 2025
The stock market has 14 trading holidays in 2025, as per the NSE calendar. The remaining holidays in the year are as follows:
Oct. 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Oct. 22 – Balipratipada
Nov. 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Dec. 25 – Christmas
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.