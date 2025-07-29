Business NewsMarketsNSE Awaits SEBI Nod For Offer To Settle Two Cases
ADVERTISEMENT

NSE Awaits SEBI Nod For Offer To Settle Two Cases

National Stock Exchange has offered a record amount of nearly 14 billion rupees ($161 million) to settle legal matters.

29 Jul 2025, 07:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)</p></div>
The National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. is awaiting a response from the country’s market regulator on its offer to settle long pending cases that could clear the path for its much delayed initial public offering.

The operator of the country’s biggest stock exchange filed two applications with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on June 20, to settle the cases related to its co-location services and unauthorized installation of fiber optic lines, it said in notes to June quarter earnings statement. NSE did not give details of its offer.

The Mumbai-headquartered bourse, also the largest derivatives exchange globally by number of contracts traded, has offered a record amount of nearly 14 billion rupees ($161 million) to settle legal matters, Bloomberg News reported in June. The move can potentially remove a key hurdle toward the bourse’s public listing, for which it had first filed papers in 2016.

NSE’s listing plans have been halted by the market regulator due to ongoing cases dating back to 2015 in which some high-frequency trading firms were alleged to have gained unfair access to its co-location servers. The investigation derailed the exchange’s IPO ambitions even though its unlisted shares continue to attract investor interest.

ALSO READ

India-UK FTA To Boost Services Sector, Trade Worth $120 Billion Eyed In 5 Years: NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan
Opinion
India-UK FTA To Boost Services Sector, Trade Worth $120 Billion Eyed In 5 Years: NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT