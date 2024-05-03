NSE Announces 4:1 Bonus Shares For Shareholders, To Pay Dividend Of Rs 90

The National Stock Exchange Ltd. will issue four bonus shares for each stock held by eligible shareholders. The bonus shares will be issued based on necessary approvals, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The record date for the issue of the bonus shares is yet to be determined, the company said. Shareholders are yet to approve the move.

The NSE board has also announced a dividend of Rs 90 per share for the year-ended March 2024, which will be paid after shareholder approval.

The company announced distribution of Rs 4,455 crore to unitholders in the previous fiscal.

If approved by the board, the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before the 30th day of the conclusion of the annual general meeting. Additionally, it clarified that for the purpose of the dividend, the paid-up share capital before the issue of the bonus shares will be considered.