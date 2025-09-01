NSDL Dividend Record Date Announced — Check Amount, Share Price History And More
NSDL Dividend News: The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each in May 2025.
National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) has announced the record and payment dates for paying the final dividend for FY 2024-25 to its shareholders. Prior to its initial public offering (IPO), NSDL declared a dividend of 100% per share. The announcement was made in May and the company’s equity was subsequently listed on the BSE in August.
NSDL Dividend 2025
The Board of Directors of NSDL recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each on May 23. It has to be approved by shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The 13th AGM of the company is scheduled on Sept. 29.
In an exchange filing dated Aug. 28 the company said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2025, had recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each (i.e. 100%) subject to the approval of shareholders at the 13th AGM."
NSDL Dividend 2025: Record And Payment Date
NSDL has fixed Sept. 19 as the record date for the payment of the dividend. "We hereby inform that the Record date has been fixed as Friday, Sept. 19, 2025," NSDL said in the exchange filing.
The payment date is Oct. 28 or before. "The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or before Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source," the depository informed the bourses.
NSDL Q1FY26 Results
NSDL reported a 15.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 89.63 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 77.83 crore in Q1FY25. However, its total income fell 4.96% YoY to Rs 346.79 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 364.89 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses declined 14% to Rs 228.04 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 265.34 crore in Q1FY25.
NSDL Share Price Today
Shares of NSDL were trading 2.44% higher at Rs 1,268.40 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex stood at 80,216.90, up 0.51%, at 12:48 p.m. In the past five trading sessions, the NSDL share price has dipped 2.13%. NSDL shares are up almost 58% from the IPO price.