NSDL Dividend Record Date Announced — Check Amount, Share Price History And More

In an exchange filing dated Aug. 28 the company said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2025, had recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each (i.e. 100%) subject to the approval of shareholders at the 13th AGM."