Novo Falls By Record As Wegovy Slumps And Insider Named CEO

Novo Nordisk A/S named its head of international operations as chief executive officer after slumping weight-loss drug sales led to a profit warning that wiped $93 billion off its market value.

The Danish drugmaker promoted Maziar Mike Doustdar, who has spent more than three decades with the company, to the top spot. The surprise choice disappointed investors who were hoping for a high-profile outsider to lead a fresh challenge to Eli Lilly & Co., which has been pulling ahead of Novo in the obesity market.

The appointment came shortly after Novo slashed its financial forecast, predicting this year’s sales will grow 8% to 14%, while operating profit expands 10% to 16%, based on constant exchange rates. That compares with its previous growth forecasts of as much as 21% and 24%, respectively.

Shares of Novo plunged as much as 30% in Copenhagen, the biggest intraday drop on record.

Doustdar said he plans to “increase the sense of urgency and execute differently,” and his top priorities will be advancing Novo’s drug pipeline, innovation and investing to deliver growth.

The new CEO, who takes over on Aug. 7, also said on a call with journalists that he’s planning to review the company’s cost base, without citing specific targets for cuts. That indicates Novo is preparing for a period of slower growth after the initial surge of demand for its blockbuster obesity drug, Wegovy, that briefly made the company Europe’s biggest by market value.

“Analysts will start to question both near-term and longer-term obesity expectations that have ballooned out of control,” said Jared Holz, a health-care strategist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.