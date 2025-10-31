November 2025 Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Dates Next Month
NSE, BSE Holidays November 2025: The stock market will be shut for 11 days in November. This includes 10 holidays on weekends, comprising five Saturdays and five Sundays each.
As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s holiday list, Nov. 5 will be a holiday on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, which marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.
Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on the holidays.
Stock Market Holidays In 2025
According to the NSE calendar, there are 14 trading holidays in 2025. Here are the holidays remaining in 2025:
November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 – Christmas
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 am and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.