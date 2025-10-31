November 2025 Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Dates Next Month

NSE, BSE Holidays November 2025: The stock market will be shut for 11 days in November. This includes 10 holidays on weekends, comprising five Saturdays and five Sundays each.

As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s holiday list, Nov. 5 will be a holiday on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, which marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on the holidays.