'Nothing Ambiguous' About FY25 Annual Report, Says Kaynes Tech In Fresh Response To Kotak Report

The management of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. has issued a fresh response to Kotak Institutional Equities, which had dropped a critical report last week flagging the company's 'ambigious' accounting practices.

In an analyst call on Monday, the management of Kaynes has reiterated that there is 'nothing ambiguous' about the company's FY25 annual report while responding directly to several allegations from Kotak.

"The company has issued a detailed clarification and will ensure such situations do not to happen again," said the management during the analyst call.

"There are no inconsistencies and ambiguities. Most of the conclusions or implications made are actually not valid," they added.

On Friday, Kaynes Tech's management had told NDTV Profit that there were no inconsistencies in the FY25 annual report, but admitted there were specific lapses regarding disclosures of the Iskraemeco transaction.