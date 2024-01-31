Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund Invested $841 Million In Indian Stocks In 2023

With an ownership of 0.56% in the company, Jio Financial Services Ltd. was the biggest among the new additions to the fund, with a final holding value of over $100 million.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. and Home First Finance Co. took the top spot among companies with the largest additions to ownership.

Holding value for Punjab National Bank grew the most among any company, surging to 68 times its initial level, with an addition of 0.38% in ownership of the company.