Business NewsMarketsFood Delivery The 'Real Cash Generator' — Nomura Starts Swiggy Coverage, Eternal's Target Price Hiked
ADVERTISEMENT

Food Delivery The 'Real Cash Generator' — Nomura Starts Swiggy Coverage, Eternal's Target Price Hiked

Nomura has rated Swiggy a 'buy' and has a target of Rs 550, which implies a 25% upside from Friday's close.

08 Sep 2025, 08:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
New-Age Tech Stars, Zomato, Swiggy
Nomura has rated Swiggy and Zomato a 'buy''. (Photo Source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Nomura initiated coverage on Swiggy Ltd. and hiked its target price for Zomato's parent Eternal Ltd. The brokerage sees the food delivery business as the real cash generator for the companies because of duopoly.

Nomura has rated Swiggy a 'buy' and has a target of Rs 550, which implies a 25% upside from Friday's close. The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on Eternal as well and raised the target price to Rs 370 apiece from Rs 300. The current target price implies a 9.1% upside from Friday's closing price.

The food delivery industry is moving towards 15–20% steady growth rate and improving Ebitda margins due to scale benefits. Improving unit economics, and rising penetration and usage are also contributing to the growth. This business is a cash generator for both Eternal and Swiggy, according to Nomura.

The gross order value growth of Eternal's food delivery business is likely to be at 16% for financial year 2026 and 21% in financial year 2027 with contribution margin of 8.6% in the current financial year and 9% next financial year, Nomura said.

Meanwhile, Swiggy's constant product innovations are helping it gain market share against Zomato. Nomura is expecting Swiggy's market share will likely increase by 100 basis points in financial year 2026. In the long term, as the scale builds, contribution margin and adjusted Ebitda of the two players will converge.

Nomura is estimating 20% CAGR in GOV for Swiggy's food delivery business in financial year 2025 and 2027. In the near term, the company will provide 87% year-on-year growth in gross order value, with gradual reduction in contribution margin.

Nomura is expecting that Swiggy's Instamart contribution margin will likely turn positive in the second quarter of financial year 2027.

ALSO READ

Eternal, Swiggy Get Target Price Hikes From Macquarrie, But There's A Catch
Opinion
Eternal, Swiggy Get Target Price Hikes From Macquarrie, But There's A Catch
Read More

Blinkit, Zomato's quick commerce business, has announced that it is transitioning to inventory-led model over the next two-to-three quarters. This transition would aid 100-basis-point margin expansion and an increase in working capital days to 18 days from five days, according to the brokerage.

Nomura expects 80% of GOV to transition to inventory-led model and raised the long-term contribution margin estimate by 60 basis points to 6.9%. Blinkit will likely break-even at adjusted Ebitda level in fourth quarter of financial year 2026.

ALSO READ

Swiggy Upgraded To Buy By Motilal Oswal, Maintains Buy On Eternal; Sees Structural Tailwinds To Drive Growth
Opinion
Swiggy Upgraded To Buy By Motilal Oswal, Maintains Buy On Eternal; Sees Structural Tailwinds To Drive Growth
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT