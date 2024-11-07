Nomura Initiates Coverage On CG Power, GE Vernova T&D, Apar Industries With 'Buy'—Here's Why

Nomura initiated coverage on CG Power Industrial Solutions Ltd., GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., and Apar Industries Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating. The Tokyo–headquartered financial services firm believes that India's power transmission sector is poised for significant growth because of growing electricity demand and ambitious renewable energy targets.

Nomura has Rs 970 target price for CG Power Industrial Solutions, which implied 33.72% upside from Wednesday's closing price. The company is well poised to benefit from industry tailwinds. Transition towards energy–efficient motors in industrial system, rising demand for power equipment in the backdrop of renewable energy penetration, and inorganic acquisition will drive growth for the company, it said.