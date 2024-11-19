Nomura Downgrades IGL And MGL, Maintains Bearish Stance On Indian Oil And Gas Sector

Nomura Research has downgraded Indraprastha Gas Ltd. to 'Reduce' and reiterated its 'Reduce' on Mahanagar Gas Ltd., lowering their target prices and maintaining a bearish stance on the country’s city gas distribution (CGD) companies. This downgrade comes on the back of recent developments in the sector, including a second round of cuts to the 'Administered Price Mechanism' gas allocation, which are expected to weigh heavily on margins and future growth prospects for both companies.

In its report Nomura noted that IGL has seen its APM gas allocation cut by another 20%, while MGL faces a reduction of 18%, following a similar cut of approximately 20% in October 2024.

The latest cuts come as a significant blow to the CGDs, which rely on APM gas, priced at $6.5 per MMBtu, for a substantial portion of their sales, especially in the 'Compressed Natural Gas' segment. With the CNG volumes now at risk, IGL’s allocation stands at just 37%, while MGL’s share has fallen to 39%, both of which are expected to further erode profitability.