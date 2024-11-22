No Opportunities To Invest: Aequitas's Bhaiya With 80% Cash Decries 'Deadly Combination'

Aequitas Investment Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. holds 80% of its assets under management in cash amid a deadly combination of high valuations and tepid economic growth, according to its managing director.

The asset management company's cash levels have gone upwards of 80%, Siddhartha Bhaiya told NDTV Profit in a televised interview on Thursday. "We just don't find opportunities to invest." The valuations are high, growth rate has come off and there is "absolutely no reason" to own stocks, he said.

The fund house was "very worried" about five to six months back as there were far too many excesses on the valuation front, he said. "So much so that valuations were at a level that I have never read in history."

The biggest call on valuation was when the market cap to GDP hit 150% after the election. "Typically when this happens, it tells that everything good is priced into the market, and the last time it hit the level was in 2008."

Aequitas Investment Consultancy held Rs 2,841.5 crore in equities and Rs 351.45 crore in mutual funds in the beginning of this year, according to the data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. However, the allocation reversed in October with Rs 454.9 crore in equities and Rs 2,551.7 crore in mutual funds, which could potentially be in liquid funds.

Now there is a "very deadly combination" with high valuation and tepid growth, he said. "September quarter results season was anything but a disaster." There is a bigger froth brewing in the small and mid-cap space and valuations globally are at a fraction of what they are in India, he says.

Nifty corrected by 11.1% from the recent peak, while the mid-and small-cap indices corrected by over 11% and 10%, respectively.