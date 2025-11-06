No More Red Or Green: Zerodha Is Testing Grayscale Tickers

Zerodha, India's largest stockbroker, is set to introduce a 'Grayscale Mode' on its Kite trading platform after Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath confirmed the feature was a "legit use case," following a viral social media post that highlighted the emotional toll of tracking portfolio performance.

The feature is designed to reduce the anxiety triggered by the highly visual red and green color coding that is traditionally used to indicate market losses and gains.

Kamath shared his plans on LinkedIn, posting a playful reaction (complete with an Aristotle quote) about feeling emotions "raw." This was in response to a tweet by market analyst Deepak Shenoy.