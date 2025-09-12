No Euphoria In Indian Markets, But Growth Surprises May Be Ahead: ICICI Securities' Vinod Karki

The risk-off mood has been hanging heavy over the Indian equity markets, thanks to Trump's tariff impact uncertainty. Despite US President Trump hinting at a positive possible trade deal outcome, the markets still seem to be spooked by the uncertainty. Vinod Karki, senior VP of equity research at ICICI Securities, sees the potential for a medium-term upswing, despite the lack of optimism.

Stating there is no "euphoria" in the headline index, Karki said. Despite a long-term expected return of 13%, the recent 10-year CAGR has been around 12%, with the current short-term outlook remaining "slightly negative". He pointed to external factors, specifically the US tariffs, as a significant drag on investor sentiment.

"US tariffs are pulling on sentiments more than they should. The export value add is not as much as the overall environment is making it out to be. Some solution will come out, so to that extent, things will be fine," he said.