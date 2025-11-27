No Cheers For Nifty's Record High As Portfolio Gains Lag, Quant MF's Sandeep Tandon

There is no excitement despite the NSE Nifty 50 index hit a new high on Thursday as investors' portfolios did not perform well, said Quant Mutual Fund Founder Sandeep Tandon. However, he said that in the current situation, investors should participate rather than sitting on the sidelines.

The background of the market is excellent, according to Tandon. Gradually, the rally will get extended to mid and samllcaps. The asset management company has been positive for the large-cap stocks for sometime.

India has low beta and negative co-relation with developed markets. Global markets have corrected recently. Bucking the trend, Indian markets did not correct at all. It has been consolidating with positive bias.

Meanwhile, the asset management company believes that Indian markets will remain expensive for another 20–22 years, when the demographic cycle peaks in 2047, Tandon said.