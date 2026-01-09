NMDC Stock Price Dips Post Fixed Baila Lump, Baila Fines Iron Ore Price Announcement

Shares of state-owned NMDC Ltd. have taken a hit on Friday after the company fixed the prices of iron ore, effective today, as per a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

The price of Baila Lump (65.5%, 10–40 mm) has been set at Rs 4,600 per tonne, while Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) will be priced at Rs 3,900 per tonne.

NMDC clarified that the prices are FOR and are exclusive of royalty, DMF, NMEDT, cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environmental cess and other applicable taxes.

Recently, the company had also confirmed a research tie-up with Colorado School of Mines.

NMDC said it executed a memorandum of understanding with the US-based institution to set up a framework for joint research in mining, mineral processing, metallurgy and the use of AI and machine learning in mining and related areas.

The agreement sets out research areas, implementation mechanisms, intellectual property sharing, duration, arbitration, termination and confidentiality provisions, according to a separate filing.