NMDC Share Price Jumps To 52-Week High After Company Signs MoU With Colorado School of Mines

Shares of NMDC rose to a new 52-week high of Rs 83.10 on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, extending gains from a 52-week low of Rs 59.53.

The move comes as the company confirmed a research tie-up with Colorado School of Mines, alongside continued strength in its share price.

NMDC said it executed a memorandum of understanding with the US-based institution to set up a framework for joint research in mining, mineral processing, metallurgy and the use of AI and machine learning in mining and related areas.

The agreement sets out research areas, implementation mechanisms, intellectual property sharing, duration, arbitration, termination and confidentiality provisions, according to an exchange filing.

The stock has remained above key moving averages, from the short-term five-day to the long-term 200-day, reflecting sustained momentum.

Based in Hyderabad, NMDC operates under the Ministry of Steel and contributes about 20% of India’s total iron ore production.