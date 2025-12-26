NMDC Share Price Jumps To 52-Week High After Company Signs MoU With Colorado School of Mines
NMDC shares gained about 1.35%, broadly in line with sector peers.
Shares of NMDC rose to a new 52-week high of Rs 83.10 on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, extending gains from a 52-week low of Rs 59.53.
The move comes as the company confirmed a research tie-up with Colorado School of Mines, alongside continued strength in its share price.
NMDC said it executed a memorandum of understanding with the US-based institution to set up a framework for joint research in mining, mineral processing, metallurgy and the use of AI and machine learning in mining and related areas.
The agreement sets out research areas, implementation mechanisms, intellectual property sharing, duration, arbitration, termination and confidentiality provisions, according to an exchange filing.
The stock has remained above key moving averages, from the short-term five-day to the long-term 200-day, reflecting sustained momentum.
Based in Hyderabad, NMDC operates under the Ministry of Steel and contributes about 20% of India’s total iron ore production.
NMDC Share Price Today
NMDC Share Price
The scrip rose as much as 2.03% to Rs 83.08 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 0.31% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 16.28% in the last 12 months and 26.12% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 62.15.
Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 77.74 implies a downside of 6.74%.
Fundamentally, the mining major continues to show resilience. NMDC has posted an average return on equity of 25.81% and grown net sales at an annual rate of about 20.83% in recent years.