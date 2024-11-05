NMDC Board To Consider Bonus Issue At Board On Nov. 11

NMDC Ltd.'s board will meet on Nov. 11 to consider the proposal of issuing bonus shares to its shareholders. The meeting will also review the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

The proposed bonus issue, if approved, will be subject to the requisite regulatory approvals. As per the company’s notice, the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities has been closed for insiders from October 1, 2024. The trading window will remain closed until Nov. 13, 2024, which is 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.