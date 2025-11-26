Nithin Kamath Warns Crypto F&O May Trap Traders In Dabba Trading-Like Scam

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has taken to X to caution investors regarding crypto derivative exchanges. He posted that these platforms exist in a dangerous “regulatory limbo” that allows them to exploit ambiguity through perverse business incentives.

Kamath compared the situation to Schrödinger’s cat, "neither fully regulated nor unregulated." Kamath’s warning highlights a systemic flaw where the platform's profitability is directly tied to the client’s losses, distorting the trading ecosystem itself.

Kamath’s concerns focus not on the underlying cryptocurrency assets themselves, but on the futures & options (F&O), offered by these platforms. The first and most obvious risk, he noted, is the complete lack of recourse for traders if technical failures or financial misconduct occur on unregulated platforms.

The "other big problem" is the opaque nature of the counterparty, a flaw Kamath compared to illicit "dabba trading" or Contracts for Difference (CFDs).

In many instances, the platform itself acts as the counterparty to all trades. This creates a critical conflict of interest. "If the platform is the house, the incentives are distorted. It's good for the platform if the customer loses money because every customer win is the platform's loss," he said.