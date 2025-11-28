Nithin Kamath Calls Out Unlisted Market Hype: 'Hearing Some Phenomenally Stupid Stories'

The euphoria surrounding India’s red-hot Initial Public Offering (IPO) market has spilled over into the unlisted share space. This has lead into "phenomenally stupid stories" and blind punting that threatens investor capital, according to Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha.

Kamath has issued the warning on X, cautioning that the "greed" driving this retail investors is causing them to ignore fundamental financial risks associated with pre-IPO deals.

The primary risk, according to Kamath, is the complete erosion of expected returns if the final price band of the actual IPO is lower than the price at which the investor purchased the unlisted shares.

"The greed is causing people to ignore some hard realities: these shares already come with 100–500% markups, ridiculous commissions, and terrible pricing. The biggest risk? There have been numerous cases where the IPO price ended up lower than the price at which people bought shares in the unlisted market," he explained.