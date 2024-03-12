Nirav Sheth, Who Called PSU Bank Rally, Is Bullish Even After Twofold Surge

Shares of public sector banks have nearly doubled in the past year and tripled over three years, outperforming private peers. According to Nirav Sheth of Emkay Global, the rally may not be done yet.

"I am very constructive on PSUs in general. And let's look at it. So have they rallied? Of course, they have rallied. The question is why they have rallied," Sheth, chief executive officer at the brokerage, told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah.

With more investment opportunities and growth prospects visible in India, lending through PSU banks will increase as private banks may be a little more cautious about getting into project lending, said Sheth, who predicted the PSU bank stock rally early.

Talking about the recent regulatory actions against Paytm, Sheth said the Reserve Bank of India is just "trying to send across a message that rules are rules" and these need to be adhered to. He also said that it is an isolated case and people may overanalyse the situation.

On MNCs, Sheth said that a diversified portfolio is the way forward. He also said that it is important to have lots of stocks so that they are not tilted towards one side. "The growth in the larger, broader markets will be significantly higher than in the top 50 companies and eventually the market prices are driven by earnings growth rate."

Sheth said he is a great believer in manufacturing. He expects the capital goods sector to play a good role for the next several years. He also said that he would be zero-weight on commodities.

"I want to play the India Story over the next several years," Seth said.