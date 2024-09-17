Nilesh Shah Advises Investors To Move To Quality Stocks, Says Gold Bull Run May Continue

According to Shah, the US Federal Reserve will have to convince the equity market that it is cutting interest rates because inflation has come down. At the same time, it will have to convince the debt market that the rate cut is due to the growth slowing down and there is a need to boost economy.

"If Fed can pass two different messages to markets then I believe they would have done a great job," he said.

On how India will benefit if the cost of capital starts coming down in the US with the US dollar weakening, he said, that there's a reasonably good chance that capital will start flowing out of US into emerging markets.