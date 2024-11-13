Asian Stocks Fall As Trump-Fueled Wall Street Rally Pauses Ahead Of Inflation Data

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region declined in early trade on Wednesday as the 'Trump trade' that powered Wall Street to new highs took a breather ahead of the key inflation data.

Equity benchmarks in Australia and South Korea led the declines during the session opening. The Nikkei was 70 points, or 0.15%, lower at 39,290, while the Kospi was down 12 points, or 0.47%, at 2,471 as of 5:35 a.m.

Stocks in China tumbled over 1% on Tuesday as speculation grew that US President-elect Donald Trump will pick two men for key posts in his administration with track records of criticising China. The underwhelming stimulus after the week-long meeting by the top authority also added to the negative sentiment.

The US treasury 10-year yields rose by 12 basis points to 4.43% on Tuesday with traders now pricing in about two US rate cuts through June, trimmed down from four last week, according to Bloomberg News.

This comes as the inflation data due Wednesday is expected to show the overall consumer price index rose 0.2% for a fourth month. According to Bloomberg projections, the year-over-year indicator is expected to have advanced for the first time since March.