Tug-Of-War In Asian Stocks: China Bulls Overshadow Japan's Rate Hike Woes

Shares in Japan tumbled on rate hike worries after Shigeru Ishiba’s victory in the party’s leadership race. However, China's benchmark extended its bull run as the country vowed to revive the economy.

The Japanese benchmark—Nikkei 225—was 4.6% down at 37,980, while China's CSI 300 was up 4.5% at 3,871 as of 8:26 a.m. Australia stock gauge was up 0.7% at 8,273, while South Korean Kospi was down 0.9% at 2,622.

Ishiba favoured rate hikes and supported policies for the Central Bank's independence and the country's deflation target, Bloomberg News reported. The yen rose sharply on Ishiba’s win, triggering caution among exporters in the country.

The last time rate hikes were undertaken by the Bank of Japan in early August, it unleashed a global rout with the unwinding of Yen carry trade.

Events in West Asia will also be closely watched as sentiments were hit after Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike. The attack comes despite efforts by the US, France, and Arab countries to deescalate tensions in the region.

Retaliation by Iran is expected, but President Masoud Pezeshkian stopped short of pledging a direct and immediate attack. Crude oil prices edged higher after the Israel attack. Brent crude was trading 0.22% higher at $72.14 a barrel as of 5:55 a.m. IST. West Texas Intermediate was up 0.29% at $68.38.