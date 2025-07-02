MarketsNike, Lululemon Jump On Trump’s Vietnam Trade Deal
ADVERTISEMENT

Nike, Lululemon Jump On Trump’s Vietnam Trade Deal

Nike shares rose as much as 4.2% and Lululemon shares were up as much as 2.9%.

02 Jul 2025, 08:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vietnam is a critical production hub for companies such as Nike Inc., Gap Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Source: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Vietnam is a critical production hub for companies such as Nike Inc., Gap Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Source: Bloomberg)

The world’s largest apparel and footwear companies’ shares jumped after US President Donald Trump said he reached a trade deal with Vietnam on Wednesday, avoiding a potential supply chain catastrophe across the industry.

Vietnam is a critical production hub for companies such as Nike Inc., Gap Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc., which count on the southeast Asian nation’s factories to manufacture goods ranging from T-shirts to jeans to basketball shoes.

Footwear and apparel stocks rose broadly after the deal was announced by Trump in a post on Truth Social. Details of the deal weren’t immediately available. Nike shares rose as much as 4.2% and Lululemon shares were up as much as 2.9%.

Trump imposed a 46% tariff on Vietnam as part of a global campaign to reset US trade in April, which sent the shares of shoe and apparel companies tumbling. He then paused the elevated rates to engage in talks with a deadline set for July 9.

ALSO READ

'Zero Tariff On US Goods': Donald Trump Announces Landmark Trade Deal With Vietnam
Opinion
'Zero Tariff On US Goods': Donald Trump Announces Landmark Trade Deal With Vietnam
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT