NIIT Jumps Nearly 70% In Eight Straight Sessions To Hit Lifetime High

Shares of NIIT Ltd. surged nearly 19% to a record high on Tuesday following a eight straight days of gains. This is the stock's longest winning streak since its Nov. 17, 2021, nine-session rise.

On Friday, exchange records showed market veteran Ramesh Shrichand Damani buying 8 lakh shares, or 0.6% stake, in the company at Rs 127.55 in a bulk trade. This caused the stock to close at a 20% upper circuit on Monday, followed by an over 18.95% rise to a fresh lifetime high of Rs 183 today. The stock gained 70% in the past eight-day rally.