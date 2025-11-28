Nifty's Record High, Q2 GDP Boost, Trump Vows Migration Pause, And More — The Week That Was

The week ending Nov. 28 was characterised by a mix of domestic economic triumphs and global policy shifts.

On the domestic front, the benchmark Nifty 50 index finally shattered a 14-month ceiling, hitting a fresh all-time high. Compounding the positive sentiment, the Indian economy delivered a massive surprise with Q2 GDP growth soaring to 8.2%, marking the fastest expansion in six quarters.

Globally, major headlines were dominated by geopolitical developments. President Donald Trump said he would impose a permanent halt on migration from what he called “third-world countries”. Meanwhile, in Asia, a tragic high-rise blaze in Hong Kong claimed over 100 lives.

Here is a quick rewind of the week gone-by: