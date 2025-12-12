Nifty's Next Stop: 28,000? Jefferies Sees Strong Upside — Factors Driving The Sentiment

India’s equity market is set to outperform peers in 2026, according to Jefferies, as improving corporate earnings and easing rupee pressures could support valuations and drive a 10% upside in the Nifty 50 at 28,300.

Mahesh Nandurkar, in the latest Jefferies note on India Equities Strategy, has stated that India is likely to outperform other emerging markets next calendar year as earnings momentum picks up. MSCI India EPS growth is forecast to rise from around 8–9% in FY26 to 13–14% in FY27, accounting for typical 2–3% EPS cuts.

Banks, autos, and power are expected to lead this improvement, with banks benefiting from near-bottom policy rates, and autos and power seeing gains from low base effects and GST cuts.